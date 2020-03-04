Listen Live Sports

LIU 73, Fairleigh Dickinson 72

March 4, 2020 8:52 pm
 
FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON (11-18)

Bishop 4-8 0-0 8, Williams 8-10 5-7 21, Dunn 4-12 0-0 11, Jenkins 3-10 2-2 10, Malone-Key 5-12 4-6 14, Powell 4-11 0-0 8, Rush 0-2 0-0 0, Rodriguez 0-1 0-0 0, Dadika 0-0 0-0 0, Saliba 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-66 11-15 72.

LIU (14-17)

Ballantyne 1-1 0-0 2, Flowers 8-13 2-4 21, Batts 5-9 2-2 13, Jackson 4-11 0-0 10, Clark 9-17 0-5 19, Agosto 2-6 0-0 4, Cotton 1-2 2-2 4. Totals 30-59 6-13 73.

Halftime_LIU 44-29. 3-Point Goals_Fairleigh Dickinson 5-24 (Dunn 3-9, Jenkins 2-3, Rodriguez 0-1, Rush 0-1, Williams 0-1, Powell 0-2, Bishop 0-3, Malone-Key 0-4), LIU 7-24 (Flowers 3-6, Jackson 2-8, Clark 1-3, Batts 1-4, Cotton 0-1, Agosto 0-2). Rebounds_Fairleigh Dickinson 36 (Bishop, Williams 12), LIU 30 (Flowers 9). Assists_Fairleigh Dickinson 15 (Jenkins 6), LIU 19 (Jackson 6). Total Fouls_Fairleigh Dickinson 11, LIU 12.

