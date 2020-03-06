Long Beach St. 80, Cal Poly 73, OT

CAL POLY (7-22)

Crowe 1-1 0-0 3, Jaakkola 2-6 0-0 4, Alexander 2-10 1-2 5, Ballard 6-15 10-13 25, Rogers 0-8 0-0 0, Colvin 4-8 2-2 13, Koroma 4-8 2-5 10, Harwell 3-5 4-4 11, K.Smith 1-1 0-0 2, J.Smith 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-63 19-26 73.

LONG BEACH ST. (11-20)

Mansel 0-3 2-2 2, Morgan 6-9 2-2 14, Cobb 5-7 3-4 13, Griffin 4-8 7-7 18, Hunter 5-14 1-1 11, Roberts 2-5 2-4 7, Carter 2-6 6-7 11, De Geest 0-4 4-4 4. Totals 24-56 27-31 80.

Halftime_Cal Poly 38-24. 3-Point Goals_Cal Poly 8-20 (Colvin 3-3, Ballard 3-9, Crowe 1-1, Harwell 1-3, Rogers 0-4), Long Beach St. 5-18 (Griffin 3-6, Carter 1-2, Roberts 1-2, De Geest 0-4, Hunter 0-4). Rebounds_Cal Poly 35 (Alexander, Koroma 8), Long Beach St. 33 (Morgan 10). Assists_Cal Poly 10 (Alexander 6), Long Beach St. 13 (Carter 4). Total Fouls_Cal Poly 23, Long Beach St. 21. A_1,641 (4,000).

