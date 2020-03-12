Louisville faces Syracuse in ACC quarters

No. 6 seed Syracuse (18-14, 11-10) vs. No. 3 seed Louisville (24-7, 15-5)

Atlantic Coast Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse is set to face off against Louisville in the quarterfinals of the ACC tournament. The only meeting between the teams this season came on Feb. 19, when the Cardinals shot 46.9 percent from the field while limiting Syracuse to just 38.3 percent on the way to a 90-66 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Louisville has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jordan Nwora, Dwayne Sutton, Steven Enoch and Ryan McMahon have combined to account for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 61 percent of all Cardinals points over the last five games.EXCELLENT ELIJAH: Elijah Hughes has connected on 34.1 percent of the 229 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 23 over the last three games. He’s also converted 81.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

Advertisement

UNBEATEN WHEN: Louisville is a perfect 18-0 when it scores at least 71 points. The Cardinals are 6-7 when scoring any fewer than that.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Cards have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Orange. Louisville has an assist on 34 of 70 field goals (48.6 percent) over its previous three outings while Syracuse has assists on 34 of 80 field goals (42.5 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Louisville has held opposing teams to 63.7 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all ACC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.