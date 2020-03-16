Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Louisville guard Darius Perry transferring for final season

March 16, 2020 11:52 pm
 
< a min read
      

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville guard Darius Perry will transfer to another school for his final college season after starting 26 games as a junior.

The 6-foot-2 Perry averaged 5.2 points, 2.5 assists and 1.5 rebounds per game for the No. 15 Cardinals this season. He made nearly 39% of his 3-point attempts, including 20 of 49 (41%) in Atlantic Coast Conference play. Perry was also chosen to the All-ACC Academic Team for the third consecutive year.

The Marietta, Georgia, native is scheduled to graduate in May and said in a release Monday night that “regardless of where I go, I’ll forever be a Card.”

Louisville coach Chris Mack said the program appreciated Perry’s contributions over three years and wished him the best for his final season.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Recorded Future: Discover the steps being taken in combating healthcare data breaches using intelligence in this exclusive ebook.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|16 CoSN Annual Conference
3|18 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
3|18 Palo Alto Networks Ultimate Test Drive
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard clean toys as part of COVID-19 response

Today in History

1959: Eisenhower signs Hawaii Admission Act