Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Lovan propels UAB to 72-63 victory over Old Dominion

March 7, 2020 10:09 pm
 
< a min read
      

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Sophomore Tavin Lovan finished with 23 points and seven rebounds and Alabama-Birmingham closed out the Conference USA regular season with a 72-63 victory over Old Dominion on Saturday.

Lovan knocked down 6 of 11 shots from the floor and made all 11 of his free throws for the Blazers (18-13, 9-9 CUSA). Will Butler contributed 12 points and seven rebounds, while Tyreek Scott-Grayson pitched in with 10 points, five assists and four boards.

Malik Curry scored 16 points for the Monarchs (13-18, 9-9), but he made just 5 of 16 shots. A.J. Oliver II sank four 3-pointers and also scored 16. Xavier Green scored 12.

UAB shot 51% from the floor and 42% from beyond the arc (5 of 12). The Blazers sank 21 of 23 at the free-throw line. Old Dominion shot just 36% overall and 28% from distance (7 of 25). The Monarchs made 16 of 25 foul shots.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Oracle and Intel: SEC, National Science Foundation and USPTO share their journeys to delivering the mission in the cloud in this free webinar.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 23rd AIAA International Space Planes...
3|11 Code for America Summit
3|11 2020 DoD Information Warfare Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NC National Guard members stand in the Caribbean sunset

Today in History

1993: First female US attorney general sworn in