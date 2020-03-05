Loyola Marymount 75, San Diego 61

SAN DIEGO (9-23)

Floresca 5-11 2-2 12, Jean-Marie 0-5 2-2 2, Calcaterra 4-11 4-4 15, Hartfield 1-7 0-0 2, Humphrey 3-7 8-8 15, Sullivan 3-8 2-3 9, Rodriguez 1-2 2-2 5, Phillip 0-1 0-0 0, Coleman 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 17-52 21-23 61.

LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (11-20)

Leaupepe 5-10 13-13 23, Scott 6-7 4-6 16, Jawara 0-2 0-0 0, Johansson 1-4 4-4 7, Bell 3-5 2-4 8, Alipiev 4-11 2-2 12, Dortch 2-3 1-1 5, dos Anjos 1-2 0-0 2, Seebold 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 22-44 28-32 75.

Halftime_Loyola Marymount 32-22. 3-Point Goals_San Diego 6-19 (Calcaterra 3-5, Rodriguez 1-2, Humphrey 1-3, Sullivan 1-5, Hartfield 0-4), Loyola Marymount 3-17 (Alipiev 2-5, Johansson 1-4, Bell 0-1, Dortch 0-1, Jawara 0-1, Scott 0-1, dos Anjos 0-1, Leaupepe 0-3). Fouled Out_Jean-Marie, Rodriguez, Johansson, Bell. Rebounds_San Diego 18 (Humphrey 9), Loyola Marymount 37 (Scott, Bell 9). Assists_San Diego 7 (Hartfield 3), Loyola Marymount 10 (Leaupepe, Scott 3). Total Fouls_San Diego 26, Loyola Marymount 22.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.