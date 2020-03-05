Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Loyola Marymount beats San Diego 75-61 in WCC tourney

March 5, 2020 11:57 pm
 
< a min read
      

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Keli Leaupepe had 23 points and 10 rebounds as Loyola Marymount defeated San Diego 75-61 in the West Coast Conference Tourney first round on Thursday night.

Leaupepe made all 13 of his free throws. He added three blocks.

Eli Scott had 16 points and seven rebounds for Loyola Marymount (11-20). Ivan Alipiev added 12 points. Jordan Bell had nine rebounds.

Marion Humphrey had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Toreros (9-23). Joey Calcaterra added 15 points. Alex Floresca had 12 points.

Advertisement

Braun Hartfield scored two points. The Toreros’ leading scorer entering the matchup at 14 points per game, he shot 0 of 4 from behind the arc.

        Insight by Oracle and Intel: SEC, National Science Foundation and USPTO share their journeys to delivering the mission in the cloud in this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange...
3|10 GEOINTeraction Tuesday
3|10 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USO entertainers perform at Fort Wainwright

Today in History

1864: President Lincoln signs Ulysses S. Grant’s commission to command the U.S. Army