Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

LSU 94, Georgia 64

March 7, 2020 4:01 pm
 
< a min read
      

GEORGIA (15-16)

Camara 1-4 0-0 2, Hammonds 4-11 4-4 12, A.Edwards 6-22 4-6 17, Harris 3-7 1-2 7, Wheeler 3-11 2-2 9, Fagan 4-6 0-0 8, Brown 3-4 0-0 7, Howard 1-2 0-0 2, Gresham 0-1 0-0 0, Peake 0-1 0-0 0, Etter 0-0 0-0 0, Turnier 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-69 11-14 64.

LSU (21-10)

Watford 5-10 3-4 13, Williams 3-4 0-1 7, Graves 2-3 0-0 5, Mays 7-11 2-2 19, Taylor 10-17 7-9 30, Smart 4-10 3-3 13, Hyatt 2-2 0-0 5, Cooper 1-1 0-0 2, Bishop 0-1 0-0 0, Days 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-59 15-19 94.

Halftime_LSU 49-34. 3-Point Goals_Georgia 3-26 (Brown 1-1, Wheeler 1-5, A.Edwards 1-12, Camara 0-1, Hammonds 0-1, Fagan 0-2, Harris 0-4), LSU 11-21 (Mays 3-5, Taylor 3-7, Smart 2-3, Graves 1-1, Hyatt 1-1, Williams 1-1, Bishop 0-1, Watford 0-2). Rebounds_Georgia 35 (Hammonds 8), LSU 37 (Watford 11). Assists_Georgia 9 (Hammonds, Harris, Wheeler 2), LSU 19 (Smart 10). Total Fouls_Georgia 19, LSU 15. A_11,697 (13,215).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 23rd AIAA International Space Planes...
3|11 Code for America Summit
3|11 2020 DoD Information Warfare Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NC National Guard members stand in the Caribbean sunset

Today in History

1993: First female US attorney general sworn in