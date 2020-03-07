LSU 94, Georgia 64

GEORGIA (15-16)

Camara 1-4 0-0 2, Hammonds 4-11 4-4 12, A.Edwards 6-22 4-6 17, Harris 3-7 1-2 7, Wheeler 3-11 2-2 9, Fagan 4-6 0-0 8, Brown 3-4 0-0 7, Howard 1-2 0-0 2, Gresham 0-1 0-0 0, Peake 0-1 0-0 0, Etter 0-0 0-0 0, Turnier 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-69 11-14 64.

LSU (21-10)

Watford 5-10 3-4 13, Williams 3-4 0-1 7, Graves 2-3 0-0 5, Mays 7-11 2-2 19, Taylor 10-17 7-9 30, Smart 4-10 3-3 13, Hyatt 2-2 0-0 5, Cooper 1-1 0-0 2, Bishop 0-1 0-0 0, Days 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-59 15-19 94.

Halftime_LSU 49-34. 3-Point Goals_Georgia 3-26 (Brown 1-1, Wheeler 1-5, A.Edwards 1-12, Camara 0-1, Hammonds 0-1, Fagan 0-2, Harris 0-4), LSU 11-21 (Mays 3-5, Taylor 3-7, Smart 2-3, Graves 1-1, Hyatt 1-1, Williams 1-1, Bishop 0-1, Watford 0-2). Rebounds_Georgia 35 (Hammonds 8), LSU 37 (Watford 11). Assists_Georgia 9 (Hammonds, Harris, Wheeler 2), LSU 19 (Smart 10). Total Fouls_Georgia 19, LSU 15. A_11,697 (13,215).

