Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Mahoney carries Boston U. past Bucknell 64-61 in Patriot

March 8, 2020 4:02 pm
 
< a min read
      

BOSTON (AP) — Max Mahoney scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Walter Whyte added 16 and 10 and third-seeded Boston University beat seventh-seeded Bucknell 64-61 in the semifinals of the Patriot League Tournament on Sunday.

Avi Toomer scored inside with 43 seconds left to pull the Bison within three. Javante McCoy missed a 3 for the Terriers late in the shot clock and Toomer came up empty on a tying 3 with five seconds left.

Mahoney missed the front end of a one-and-one but a fullcourt heave was well short for the Bison, who knocked off No. 2 seed American in the quarterfinals.

The Terriers (20-13) travel to face league champion Colgate on Wednesday for an NCAA berth. BU last made the conference final in 2013 and won its last title in 2011.

Advertisement

Javante McCoy had 12 points and eight assists for Boston University (20-13). Jo

        Insight by Oracle and Intel: SEC, National Science Foundation and USPTO share their journeys to delivering the mission in the cloud in this free webinar.

Toomer scored a career-high 23 points in his last game for the Bison (14-20) and Jimmy Sotos added 10.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|11 2020 ACCS-VA Conference
3|11 Code for America Summit
3|13 Presenting to the Government: How to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military working dogs honored on K9 Veterans Day

Today in History

1942: Army launches K-9 Corps (War Dog Program)