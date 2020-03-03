Maine 71, Hartford 65

MAINE (9-21)

Fleming 5-6 0-2 10, Ingo 4-13 2-2 10, Prijovic 8-10 0-1 22, El Darwich 7-12 6-6 20, Wright-McLeish 2-4 0-0 4, Okoh 0-4 0-2 0, Yagodin 2-4 0-0 5, Stumer 0-0 0-0 0, Antoms 0-0 0-0 0, Radakovic 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-54 8-13 71.

HARTFORD (16-15)

Marks 3-9 2-2 9, Carter 0-5 2-2 2, Flowers 5-10 0-0 15, Boxus 0-2 0-0 0, Ellison 10-18 2-4 22, Mitchell 3-10 0-0 9, Stafl 4-6 0-0 8, Dunne 0-2 0-0 0, Henry 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-62 6-8 65.

Halftime_Maine 35-30. 3-Point Goals_Maine 7-25 (Prijovic 6-8, Yagodin 1-3, Wright-McLeish 0-2, El Darwich 0-3, Okoh 0-4, Ingo 0-5), Hartford 9-32 (Flowers 5-9, Mitchell 3-10, Marks 1-5, Dunne 0-1, Stafl 0-1, Boxus 0-2, Carter 0-4). Fouled Out_Carter. Rebounds_Maine 33 (Ingo 10), Hartford 29 (Carter, Ellison 7). Assists_Maine 17 (Prijovic 5), Hartford 17 (Carter 13). Total Fouls_Maine 13, Hartford 14. A_859 (4,017).

