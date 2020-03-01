Listen Live Sports

Marfo’s double-double paces Quinnipiac past Marist 71-52

March 1, 2020 5:49 pm
 
HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Kevin Marfo scored 10 points, pulled down 16 rebounds and added five assists and four blocked shots, leading Quinnipiac to a 71-52 start-to-finish win over Marist on Sunday.

Rich Kelly had 17 points for Quinnipiac (14-15, 9-10 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Aaron Falzon added 13 points and Jacob Rigoni 12.

The Red Foxes’ 29.4 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Quinnipiac opponent this season.

Braden Bell had 11 points and eight rebounds for the Red Foxes (7-21, 6-13). Tyler Sagl added 10 points. Tyler Saint-Furcy had seven points and seven rebounds.

The Bobcats improve to 2-0 against the Red Foxes on the season. Quinnipiac defeated Marist 63-58 on Jan. 3. Quinnipiac finishes out the regular season against Iona on the road on Wednesday. Marist matches up against Canisius at home on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

