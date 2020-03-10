Mariners 3, Angels 1

|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|0
|
|Totals
|24
|3
|6
|3
|
|Rengifo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Frley cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Li.Soto 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Hnson cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Adell cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Moore ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Adams cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Wlton pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Goodwin rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|K.Sager 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|V.Acsta rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gnzalez rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|S.Ohtni dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Mrphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Mrgan ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrmljos dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Hrmsllo lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|D.Grdon 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Mrtinez pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Kelenic lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Thiss 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|P.Wsdom 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Stssi c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bemboom c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Walsh 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alcntra ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|Seattle
|020
|001
|00x
|—
|3
E_Misiewicz (1), Murphy (1). DP_Los Angeles 3, Seattle 1. LOB_Los Angeles 3, Seattle 1. 2B_Goodwin (3), Hermosillo (2), Fraley (2). HR_Marmolejos (2). SB_Soto (1). CS_Gordon (1). SF_Seager.
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bundy L, 3-1
|4
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|5
|Buttrey
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Barnes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Buchter
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gilbert W, 1-0
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Newsome H, 1
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bautista H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Swanson H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Misiewicz H, 2
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Delaplane S, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Bundy (Moore).
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott First, Tripp Gibson Second, Pat Hoberg Third, Chad Whitso.
T_2:20. A_6,095
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.