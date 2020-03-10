Mariners 3, Angels 1

Los Angeles Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 1 4 0 Totals 24 3 6 3 Rengifo 2b 3 0 0 0 J.Frley cf 3 1 1 0 Li.Soto 2b 1 0 0 0 A.Hnson cf 1 0 0 0 J.Adell cf 3 0 0 0 D.Moore ss 1 0 0 0 J.Adams cf 1 0 0 0 D.Wlton pr 0 0 0 0 Goodwin rf 3 0 1 0 K.Sager 3b 2 0 0 1 V.Acsta rf 1 0 1 0 Gnzalez rf 3 1 1 0 S.Ohtni dh 3 0 0 0 T.Mrphy c 3 0 0 0 G.Mrgan ph 1 0 0 0 Mrmljos dh 3 1 1 2 Hrmsllo lf 3 0 1 0 D.Grdon 2b 3 0 2 0 Mrtinez pr 0 1 0 0 Kelenic lf 3 0 1 0 M.Thiss 3b 2 0 1 0 P.Wsdom 1b 2 0 0 0 M.Stssi c 2 0 0 0 Bemboom c 1 0 0 0 J.Walsh 1b 3 0 0 0 Alcntra ss 3 0 0 0

Los Angeles 000 000 100 — 1 Seattle 020 001 00x — 3

E_Misiewicz (1), Murphy (1). DP_Los Angeles 3, Seattle 1. LOB_Los Angeles 3, Seattle 1. 2B_Goodwin (3), Hermosillo (2), Fraley (2). HR_Marmolejos (2). SB_Soto (1). CS_Gordon (1). SF_Seager.

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Bundy L, 3-1 4 3 2 2 0 5 Buttrey 1 2 0 0 0 0 Ramirez 1 1 1 1 0 1 Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 1 Buchter 1 0 0 0 1 0

Seattle Gilbert W, 1-0 2 0 0 0 0 3 Newsome H, 1 2 1 0 0 0 1 Bautista H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 Swanson H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 Misiewicz H, 2 2 2 1 1 0 2 Delaplane S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Bundy (Moore).

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott First, Tripp Gibson Second, Pat Hoberg Third, Chad Whitso.

T_2:20. A_6,095

