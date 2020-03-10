Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Mariners 3, Angels 1

March 10, 2020 6:46 pm
 
< a min read
      
Los Angeles Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 1 4 0 Totals 24 3 6 3
Rengifo 2b 3 0 0 0 J.Frley cf 3 1 1 0
Li.Soto 2b 1 0 0 0 A.Hnson cf 1 0 0 0
J.Adell cf 3 0 0 0 D.Moore ss 1 0 0 0
J.Adams cf 1 0 0 0 D.Wlton pr 0 0 0 0
Goodwin rf 3 0 1 0 K.Sager 3b 2 0 0 1
V.Acsta rf 1 0 1 0 Gnzalez rf 3 1 1 0
S.Ohtni dh 3 0 0 0 T.Mrphy c 3 0 0 0
G.Mrgan ph 1 0 0 0 Mrmljos dh 3 1 1 2
Hrmsllo lf 3 0 1 0 D.Grdon 2b 3 0 2 0
Mrtinez pr 0 1 0 0 Kelenic lf 3 0 1 0
M.Thiss 3b 2 0 1 0 P.Wsdom 1b 2 0 0 0
M.Stssi c 2 0 0 0
Bemboom c 1 0 0 0
J.Walsh 1b 3 0 0 0
Alcntra ss 3 0 0 0
Los Angeles 000 000 100 1
Seattle 020 001 00x 3

E_Misiewicz (1), Murphy (1). DP_Los Angeles 3, Seattle 1. LOB_Los Angeles 3, Seattle 1. 2B_Goodwin (3), Hermosillo (2), Fraley (2). HR_Marmolejos (2). SB_Soto (1). CS_Gordon (1). SF_Seager.

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Bundy L, 3-1 4 3 2 2 0 5
Buttrey 1 2 0 0 0 0
Ramirez 1 1 1 1 0 1
Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 1
Buchter 1 0 0 0 1 0
Seattle
Gilbert W, 1-0 2 0 0 0 0 3
Newsome H, 1 2 1 0 0 0 1
Bautista H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 0
Swanson H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Misiewicz H, 2 2 2 1 1 0 2
Delaplane S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Bundy (Moore).

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott First, Tripp Gibson Second, Pat Hoberg Third, Chad Whitso.

Advertisement

T_2:20. A_6,095

        Insight by Recorded Future: Discover the steps being taken in combating healthcare data breaches using intelligence in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange...
3|10 GEOINTeraction Tuesday
3|10 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USO entertainers perform at Fort Wainwright

Today in History

1864: President Lincoln signs Ulysses S. Grant’s commission to command the U.S. Army