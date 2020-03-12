Mariners 4, Padres 2

|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|28
|4
|5
|3
|
|Totals
|27
|2
|6
|2
|
|Lng Jr. 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tts Jr. ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kelenic rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marcano ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.White 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Prfar 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Mit.Nay pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|E.Qiroz 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vglbach dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Machado 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Co.Lien pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Mjs-Brn pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Lewis rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Hsmer 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Mrmljos lf
|3
|0
|1
|3
|
|Cordero cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Au.Nola c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rosario cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Crwford ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Almonte rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Hnson pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Kohlwey rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Smith cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lagares lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|T.Lopes 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cordoba lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.Wsdom 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Hdges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|D.Lamet sp
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ornelas ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Seattle
|000
|003
|1xx
|—
|4
|San Diego
|200
|000
|0xx
|—
|2
E_Long Jr. (1), Marcano (1), Patino (1). LOB_Seattle 5, San Diego 7. 2B_Marmolejos (3), Machado (1). 3B_Nola (1). SB_Lopes (2).
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gonzales
|3
|1-3
|4
|2
|1
|2
|5
|Guilbeau W, 1-1
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Edwards Jr. H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Boches S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lamet
|4
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Yates H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gore L, 0-1; BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Patino
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Johnson
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser First, Quinn Wolcott Second, Pat Hoberg Third, Nic Lent.
T_2:26. A_3,660
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.