Mariners 4, Padres 2

March 12, 2020 12:20 am
 
< a min read
      
Seattle San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 28 4 5 3 Totals 27 2 6 2
Lng Jr. 2b 3 0 0 0 Tts Jr. ss 3 0 0 0
Kelenic rf 1 0 0 0 Marcano ss 0 0 0 0
E.White 1b 2 0 0 0 J.Prfar 2b 1 1 0 0
Mit.Nay pr 1 1 0 0 E.Qiroz 2b 1 0 0 0
Vglbach dh 2 0 1 0 Machado 3b 3 0 1 0
Co.Lien pr 1 1 0 0 Mjs-Brn pr 1 0 0 0
K.Lewis rf 3 0 0 0 E.Hsmer 1b 3 1 1 1
Mrmljos lf 3 0 1 3 Cordero cf 2 0 1 1
Au.Nola c 3 0 1 0 Rosario cf 1 0 1 0
Crwford ss 3 0 1 0 Almonte rf 2 0 0 0
A.Hnson pr 0 1 0 0 Kohlwey rf 1 0 0 0
M.Smith cf 3 0 0 0 Lagares lf 2 0 1 0
T.Lopes 3b 2 1 1 0 Cordoba lf 1 0 0 0
P.Wsdom 3b 1 0 0 0 A.Hdges c 3 0 0 0
D.Lamet sp 1 0 1 0
Ornelas ph 2 0 0 0
Seattle 000 003 1xx 4
San Diego 200 000 0xx 2

E_Long Jr. (1), Marcano (1), Patino (1). LOB_Seattle 5, San Diego 7. 2B_Marmolejos (3), Machado (1). 3B_Nola (1). SB_Lopes (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Gonzales 3 1-3 4 2 1 2 5
Guilbeau W, 1-1 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Edwards Jr. H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Boches S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 0
San Diego
Lamet 4 1 0 0 0 3
Yates H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Gore L, 0-1; BS, 0-1 2-3 2 3 3 2 2
Patino 1 1 1 0 0 2
Johnson 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser First, Quinn Wolcott Second, Pat Hoberg Third, Nic Lent.

T_2:26. A_3,660

