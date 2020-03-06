Listen Live Sports

Mariners 9, Dodgers 3

March 6, 2020 11:25 pm
 
< a min read
      
Seattle Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 9 12 9 Totals 31 3 5 2
J.Frley lf 4 2 2 2 M.Muncy 1b 3 0 0 0
Cbllero lf 1 1 1 0 Santana 1b 1 0 0 0
E.White 1b 3 0 1 1 J.Trner 3b 2 0 1 0
Mrmljos 1b 1 1 1 1 McKstry 3b 2 0 0 0
Vglbach dh 3 0 0 0 Pollock cf 3 0 0 0
Schiner pr 0 1 0 0 Estevez 2b 1 0 0 0
Izt Jr. ph 1 0 0 0 Hrnndez 2b 3 0 0 0
K.Lewis rf 4 1 1 4 J.Amaya ss 1 0 0 0
Rdrguez rf 0 0 0 0 C.Sager ss 2 2 2 0
Au.Nola c 3 0 1 0 D.Pters cf 2 0 0 0
O’Keefe c 1 0 0 0 Gav.Lux dh 3 0 1 0
Crwford ss 3 0 2 0 Kendall ph 1 0 0 0
Mriscal ss 2 0 1 1 W.Smith c 1 1 0 0
Kelenic cf 3 0 0 0 Ro.Gale c 1 0 0 0
Lberato cf 2 0 0 0 M.Beaty lf 2 0 0 0
D.Grdon 2b 3 1 1 0 L.Raley lf 1 0 0 0
A.Hnson 2b 0 0 0 0 A.Grcia rf 1 0 1 2
D.Moore 3b 3 2 1 0 C.Thmas rf 1 0 0 0
J.Cowan 3b 1 0 0 0
Seattle 001 020 402 9
Los Angeles 010 200 000 3

E_Amaya (1), Thomas (1). DP_Seattle 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Seattle 7, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Marmolejos (2), Mariscal (1), Gordon (2), Seager (2), Garcia (1). 3B_Crawford (1). HR_Fraley (2), Lewis (2). SB_Moore 2 (5). SF_White.

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Margevicius 2 2-3 3 1 1 2 4
Misiewicz 1 1-3 2 2 2 1 3
Gerber 1 0 0 0 0 1
Fletcher W, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Swanson 1 0 0 0 0 2
Williams 1 0 0 0 0 3
Boches 1 0 0 0 0 3
Los Angeles
Stripling 3 4 1 1 0 3
Santana 1 1 0 0 0 1
Lobstein BS, 0-1 1 2 2 1 0 1
Sborz 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Gilbert 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Guduan L, 0-1 1 2 4 0 1 1
Kasowski 1 0 0 0 1 1
Sheffield 2-3 3 2 2 1 1
Moseley 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione First, Brian Knight Second, Ben May Third, Nick Mahrle.

T_3:08. A_13,211

