Mariners 9, Dodgers 3

|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|9
|12
|9
|
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|2
|
|J.Frley lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|M.Muncy 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cbllero lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Santana 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.White 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|J.Trner 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mrmljos 1b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|McKstry 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vglbach dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pollock cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schiner pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Estevez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Izt Jr. ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrnndez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Lewis rf
|4
|1
|1
|4
|
|J.Amaya ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rdrguez rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Sager ss
|2
|2
|2
|0
|
|Au.Nola c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|D.Pters cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Keefe c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gav.Lux dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Crwford ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Kendall ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mriscal ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|W.Smith c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Kelenic cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ro.Gale c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lberato cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Beaty lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Grdon 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|L.Raley lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Hnson 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Grcia rf
|1
|0
|1
|2
|
|D.Moore 3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|C.Thmas rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Cowan 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Seattle
|001
|020
|402
|—
|9
|Los Angeles
|010
|200
|000
|—
|3
E_Amaya (1), Thomas (1). DP_Seattle 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Seattle 7, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Marmolejos (2), Mariscal (1), Gordon (2), Seager (2), Garcia (1). 3B_Crawford (1). HR_Fraley (2), Lewis (2). SB_Moore 2 (5). SF_White.
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Margevicius
|2
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Misiewicz
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Gerber
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Fletcher W, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Swanson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Williams
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Boches
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stripling
|3
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Santana
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lobstein BS, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Sborz
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Gilbert
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Guduan L, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Kasowski
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Sheffield
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Moseley
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione First, Brian Knight Second, Ben May Third, Nick Mahrle.
T_3:08. A_13,211
