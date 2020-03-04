Marlins 2, Astros 1

|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|
|Totals
|28
|1
|5
|1
|
|J.Berti 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sprnger dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|C.Lopes 2b
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|K.Tcker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Rojas ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Brntley rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Alvarez pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Dwson rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dckrson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Blday lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Aguilar 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Crrea ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Katoh 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reddick lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Joyce dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garneau c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Garrett ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Stbbs c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Brinson cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Myfield 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Vi.Mesa pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|De Goti 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sanchez rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|McCrmck cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rdrguez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Frguson cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wallach c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|S.Chvez pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Miami
|000
|000
|020
|—
|2
|Houston
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
DP_Miami 1, Houston 1. LOB_Miami 4, Houston 4. 2B_Brinson (1), Wallach (1), Brantley (1). 3B_Sanchez (1). HR_Lopes (2).
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hernandez
|3
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Smith
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Castano
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Eveld
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vesia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Greinke
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Pressly
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Osuna
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pruitt
|3
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Devenski
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals First, Angel Hernandez Second, Chris Conroy Third, Brennan Mille.
T_2:21. A_2,488
