Marlins 2, Astros 1

Miami Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 2 6 2 Totals 28 1 5 1 J.Berti 2b 3 0 0 0 Sprnger dh 3 1 1 0 C.Lopes 2b 1 1 1 2 K.Tcker ph 1 0 0 0 M.Rojas ss 3 0 1 0 Brntley rf 3 0 1 1 Alvarez pr 1 0 0 0 R.Dwson rf 1 0 0 0 Dckrson lf 3 0 1 0 Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0 J.Blday lf 1 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0 Aguilar 1b 3 0 0 0 C.Crrea ss 2 0 0 0 G.Katoh 1b 1 0 0 0 Reddick lf 3 0 0 0 M.Joyce dh 2 0 0 0 Garneau c 2 0 1 0 Garrett ph 1 0 0 0 G.Stbbs c 1 0 1 0 Brinson cf 3 0 1 0 Myfield 2b 2 0 1 0 Vi.Mesa pr 1 0 0 0 De Goti 2b 1 0 0 0 Sanchez rf 3 0 1 0 McCrmck cf 2 0 0 0 Rdrguez 3b 3 0 0 0 Frguson cf 1 0 0 0 Wallach c 3 0 1 0 S.Chvez pr 0 1 0 0

Miami 000 000 020 — 2 Houston 001 000 000 — 1

DP_Miami 1, Houston 1. LOB_Miami 4, Houston 4. 2B_Brinson (1), Wallach (1), Brantley (1). 3B_Sanchez (1). HR_Lopes (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Miami Hernandez 3 3 1 1 1 0 Smith 1 0 0 0 0 1 Castano 2 1 0 0 0 2 Eveld 1 1 0 0 0 0 Vesia 1 0 0 0 0 1

Houston Greinke 3 2 0 0 0 2 Pressly 1 0 0 0 1 1 Osuna 1 0 0 0 0 0 Pruitt 3 4 2 2 0 0 Devenski 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals First, Angel Hernandez Second, Chris Conroy Third, Brennan Mille.

T_2:21. A_2,488

Advertisement

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.