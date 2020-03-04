Listen Live Sports

Marlins 2, Astros 1

March 4, 2020 3:42 pm
 
< a min read
      
Miami Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 2 6 2 Totals 28 1 5 1
J.Berti 2b 3 0 0 0 Sprnger dh 3 1 1 0
C.Lopes 2b 1 1 1 2 K.Tcker ph 1 0 0 0
M.Rojas ss 3 0 1 0 Brntley rf 3 0 1 1
Alvarez pr 1 0 0 0 R.Dwson rf 1 0 0 0
Dckrson lf 3 0 1 0 Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0
J.Blday lf 1 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0
Aguilar 1b 3 0 0 0 C.Crrea ss 2 0 0 0
G.Katoh 1b 1 0 0 0 Reddick lf 3 0 0 0
M.Joyce dh 2 0 0 0 Garneau c 2 0 1 0
Garrett ph 1 0 0 0 G.Stbbs c 1 0 1 0
Brinson cf 3 0 1 0 Myfield 2b 2 0 1 0
Vi.Mesa pr 1 0 0 0 De Goti 2b 1 0 0 0
Sanchez rf 3 0 1 0 McCrmck cf 2 0 0 0
Rdrguez 3b 3 0 0 0 Frguson cf 1 0 0 0
Wallach c 3 0 1 0
S.Chvez pr 0 1 0 0
Miami 000 000 020 2
Houston 001 000 000 1

DP_Miami 1, Houston 1. LOB_Miami 4, Houston 4. 2B_Brinson (1), Wallach (1), Brantley (1). 3B_Sanchez (1). HR_Lopes (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Hernandez 3 3 1 1 1 0
Smith 1 0 0 0 0 1
Castano 2 1 0 0 0 2
Eveld 1 1 0 0 0 0
Vesia 1 0 0 0 0 1
Houston
Greinke 3 2 0 0 0 2
Pressly 1 0 0 0 1 1
Osuna 1 0 0 0 0 0
Pruitt 3 4 2 2 0 0
Devenski 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals First, Angel Hernandez Second, Chris Conroy Third, Brennan Mille.

T_2:21. A_2,488

