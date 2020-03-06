Marlins 7, Nationals 3

|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|
|Totals
|32
|7
|8
|7
|
|Wi.Difo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Vllar cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kieboom 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sanchez cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|K.Szuki c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Andrson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ra.Read c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dckrson dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Grcia ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrrison ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|Hrnndez lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Aguilar 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Wllmson lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Le.Diaz pr
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Cstillo dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|M.Joyce rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dr.Ward ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Blday rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stvnson cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Brinson lf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|C.Wlson cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Mller lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ja.Noll 1b
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|J.Berti 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Sanchez 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rdrguez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Shuck rf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Wallach c
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|B.Snydr rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lvrnway c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bnfacio 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Rojas ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Wlson 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Chsholm pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Washington
|000
|300
|000
|—
|3
|Miami
|000
|022
|30x
|—
|7
E_Berti (2), Chisholm (1). LOB_Washington 7, Miami 4. 2B_Harrison (2), Rojas (2). HR_Brinson (3), Wallach (2). SB_Bonifacio (1), Harrison (5). SF_Shuck.
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sanchez
|4
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Strickland
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Bourque L, 0-1; BS, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Williams
|
|2-3
|1
|3
|3
|2
|1
|McGowin
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Freeman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alcantara
|3
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Lee
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Boxberger
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Neidert W, 1-0
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Venditte
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by_Sanchez (Wallach).
WP_Williams.
Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert First, Andy Fletcher Second, Chris Conroy Third, Carlos Torre.
T_2:57. A_3,557
