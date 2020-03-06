Listen Live Sports

Marlins 7, Nationals 3

March 6, 2020 10:17 pm
 
< a min read
      
Washington Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 3 5 3 Totals 32 7 8 7
Wi.Difo ss 3 0 0 0 J.Vllar cf 3 0 0 0
Kieboom 3b 2 0 0 0 Sanchez cf 0 1 0 0
K.Szuki c 3 0 0 0 Andrson 3b 3 0 0 0
Ra.Read c 1 0 0 0 Alvarez 2b 1 0 0 0
Cabrera 3b 3 0 0 0 Dckrson dh 3 0 0 0
L.Grcia ss 1 0 0 0 Hrrison ph 1 1 1 2
Hrnndez lf 2 1 0 0 Aguilar 1b 3 0 2 0
Wllmson lf 1 0 1 0 Le.Diaz pr 1 1 1 1
Cstillo dh 2 1 1 0 M.Joyce rf 2 0 0 0
Dr.Ward ph 1 0 0 0 J.Blday rf 2 0 0 0
Stvnson cf 2 1 0 0 Brinson lf 3 1 2 2
C.Wlson cf 1 0 0 0 B.Mller lf 1 0 0 0
Ja.Noll 1b 2 0 1 2 J.Berti 2b 2 1 0 0
Sanchez 2b 2 0 1 0 Rdrguez 3b 2 0 0 0
J.Shuck rf 1 0 0 1 Wallach c 1 1 1 2
B.Snydr rf 2 0 0 0 Lvrnway c 2 0 0 0
Bnfacio 2b 2 0 0 0 M.Rojas ss 2 0 1 0
J.Wlson 1b 1 0 1 0 Chsholm pr 0 1 0 0
Washington 000 300 000 3
Miami 000 022 30x 7

E_Berti (2), Chisholm (1). LOB_Washington 7, Miami 4. 2B_Harrison (2), Rojas (2). HR_Brinson (3), Wallach (2). SB_Bonifacio (1), Harrison (5). SF_Shuck.

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Sanchez 4 1 0 0 0 3
Strickland 1 3 2 2 0 2
Bourque L, 0-1; BS, 0-1 1 2 2 2 0 1
Williams 2-3 1 3 3 2 1
McGowin 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Freeman 1 0 0 0 0 2
Miami
Alcantara 3 1-3 1 2 2 2 3
Lee 2-3 1 1 1 1 0
Boxberger 1 0 0 0 0 2
Neidert W, 1-0 3 1 0 0 1 4
Venditte 1 2 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Sanchez (Wallach).

WP_Williams.

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert First, Andy Fletcher Second, Chris Conroy Third, Carlos Torre.

T_2:57. A_3,557

