Marquette, Seton Hall meet in Big East quarters

No. 6 seed Marquette (18-12, 8-10) vs. No. 3 seed Seton Hall (21-9, 13-5)

Big East Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Madison Square Garden, New York; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette is set to take on Seton Hall in the quarterfinals of the Big East tournament. Seton Hall swept the two-game regular season series. The teams last met on Feb. 29, when the Pirates shot 53.3 percent from the field while holding Marquette to just 43.3 percent en route to a nine-point victory.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Myles Powell, Quincy McKnight and Romaro Gill have combined to account for 53 percent of Seton Hall’s scoring this season. For Marquette, Markus Howard, Sacar Anim, Koby McEwen and Brendan Bailey have combined to account for 72 percent of all Marquette scoring, including 104 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Howard has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Marquette field goals over the last five games. Howard has 48 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Marquette is 12-0 when it limits opponents to 68 or fewer points, and 6-12 when opposing teams exceed 68 points. Seton Hall is 13-0 when holding opponents to 66 points or fewer, and 8-9 whenever teams score more than 66 on the Pirates.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Pirates have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Golden Eagles. Seton Hall has an assist on 50 of 85 field goals (58.8 percent) over its past three matchups while Marquette has assists on 38 of 79 field goals (48.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Marquette as a team has made 10 3-pointers per game this season, which is ninth-most among Division I teams.

