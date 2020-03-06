Listen Live Sports

Marrow outduels Jones as Hampton beats Radford 86-78

March 6, 2020 11:57 pm
 
RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Jermaine Marrow had 36 points and 10 assists to outscore Carlik Jones and lift Hampton to an 86-78 win over Radford in the Big South Conference Tourney semifinals on Friday night. Jones led the Highlanders with 33 points, tying his career high.

Ben Stanley had 26 points and seven rebounds for Hampton (15-18). Davion Warren added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Travis Fields, Jr. tied a season high with 22 points for the Highlanders (21-11). Devonnte Holland added 10 rebounds.

Hampton faces No. 2 seed Winthrop in the Big South championship on Sunday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

