Marshall 82, UTSA 77

March 7, 2020 7:29 pm
 
MARSHALL (16-15)

Bennett 2-6 0-0 4, J.Williams 3-11 2-2 10, Kinsey 5-10 0-0 10, Taylor 5-9 0-0 12, West 4-11 5-6 15, George 1-3 5-6 7, Beyers 6-12 5-6 20, Miladinovic 2-3 0-2 4, Sarenac 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-65 17-22 82.

UTSA (13-18)

Bior 0-2 4-4 4, Frohnen 2-3 1-2 5, Germany 5-11 0-1 10, Jackson 12-28 5-6 37, Wallace 4-18 1-2 13, Czumbel 0-2 2-2 2, Rodriguez 0-2 2-2 2, Barisic 0-1 0-0 0, Iyaye 1-1 2-2 4, Whiteside 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 24-68 17-23 77.

Halftime_Marshall 52-40. 3-Point Goals_Marshall 9-28 (Beyers 3-8, Taylor 2-4, West 2-6, J.Williams 2-9, George 0-1), UTSA 12-29 (Jackson 8-18, Wallace 4-9, Barisic 0-1, Czumbel 0-1). Fouled Out_Jackson. Rebounds_Marshall 42 (George 8), UTSA 39 (Jackson 11). Assists_Marshall 21 (West 7), UTSA 12 (Frohnen 4). Total Fouls_Marshall 22, UTSA 21. A_402 (4,080).

The Associated Press

