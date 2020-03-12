Marshall 86, UTEP 78

UTEP (17-15)

Verhoeven 0-0 4-6 4, B.Williams 11-23 2-4 25, Edwards 2-6 1-3 5, Lathon 6-10 5-7 22, Boum 4-20 2-2 13, Archie 1-4 2-2 4, Stroud 2-7 0-0 5. Totals 26-70 16-24 78.

MARSHALL (17-15)

Bennett 1-4 1-2 3, J.Williams 2-5 3-4 8, Kinsey 10-19 6-7 26, Taylor 5-12 4-4 15, West 4-8 0-0 10, Beyers 2-4 10-10 14, George 3-4 0-2 6, Miladinovic 1-6 0-0 2, Sarenac 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-63 24-29 86.

Halftime_Marshall 43-32. 3-Point Goals_UTEP 10-25 (Lathon 5-8, Boum 3-7, Stroud 1-2, B.Williams 1-4, Archie 0-1, Edwards 0-3), Marshall 4-15 (West 2-5, J.Williams 1-3, Taylor 1-5, Beyers 0-1, Kinsey 0-1). Fouled Out_Verhoeven, Edwards. Rebounds_UTEP 39 (Lathon 11), Marshall 41 (Kinsey 8). Assists_UTEP 19 (Lathon 6), Marshall 18 (Taylor, West 5). Total Fouls_UTEP 21, Marshall 18. A_2,061 (12,000).

