Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Marshall 86, UTEP 78

March 12, 2020 12:03 am
 
< a min read
      

UTEP (17-15)

Verhoeven 0-0 4-6 4, B.Williams 11-23 2-4 25, Edwards 2-6 1-3 5, Lathon 6-10 5-7 22, Boum 4-20 2-2 13, Archie 1-4 2-2 4, Stroud 2-7 0-0 5. Totals 26-70 16-24 78.

MARSHALL (17-15)

Bennett 1-4 1-2 3, J.Williams 2-5 3-4 8, Kinsey 10-19 6-7 26, Taylor 5-12 4-4 15, West 4-8 0-0 10, Beyers 2-4 10-10 14, George 3-4 0-2 6, Miladinovic 1-6 0-0 2, Sarenac 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-63 24-29 86.

Halftime_Marshall 43-32. 3-Point Goals_UTEP 10-25 (Lathon 5-8, Boum 3-7, Stroud 1-2, B.Williams 1-4, Archie 0-1, Edwards 0-3), Marshall 4-15 (West 2-5, J.Williams 1-3, Taylor 1-5, Beyers 0-1, Kinsey 0-1). Fouled Out_Verhoeven, Edwards. Rebounds_UTEP 39 (Lathon 11), Marshall 41 (Kinsey 8). Assists_UTEP 19 (Lathon 6), Marshall 18 (Taylor, West 5). Total Fouls_UTEP 21, Marshall 18. A_2,061 (12,000).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|16 CoSN Annual Conference
3|17 Closing the Deal: How to Win in...
3|17 Google Cloud Platform Fundamentals: Big...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First combatant vessel named in honor of a naval woman

Today in History

1802: US Military Academy established at West Point