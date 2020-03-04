Listen Live Sports

Marshall with 20, Rider tops Jaspers, secures 1st-round bye

March 4, 2020 10:06 pm
 
LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Tyere Marshall had 20 points ON 9-FOR-12 SHOOTING and Rider pulled away after halftime, defeating Manhattan 71-59 on Wednesday night and securing a first-round bye into the upcoming Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament.

The Broncs (18-12, 12-8) will play as either a No. 3 or No. 4 seed in the MAAC tourney in Atlantic City, N.J.

Dimencio Vaughn had 18 points and eight rebounds for Rider, Frederick Scott added 13 points and Stevie Jordan had 8 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Tykei Greene had 15 points for the Jaspers (12-16, 8-11). Christian Hinckson added 14 points and six rebounds. Pauly Paulicap had seven points and three blocks.

Rider finishes out the regular season against Marist at home on Friday. Manhattan finishes out the regular season against Fairfield at home on Friday.

