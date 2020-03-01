Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Marshall’s 3-pointer gives Xavier win over Georgetown 66-63

March 1, 2020 4:52 pm
 
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — Naji Marshall made a 3-pointer with 4.5 seconds left to lead Xavier to a 66-63 win over Georgetown on Sunday.

On the subsequent possession for the Hoyas, Terrell Allen missed a 3-pointer, allowing the Musketeers to hang on for the victory.

Marshall had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Musketeers. Tyrique Jones had 18 points, 12 rebounds and five steals for Xavier (19-10, 8-8 Big East Conference).

Jahvon Blair had 18 points for the Hoyas (15-14, 5-11), whose losing streak reached four games. Jamorko Pickett added 12 points. Jagan Mosely had 11 points and seven assists.

Advertisement

Georgetown scored 22 points in the first half, a season low, when it trailed by six.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

The Musketeers also defeated Georgetown 66-57 on Jan. 22.

Xavier plays Providence on the road on Wednesday. Georgetown plays Creighton on the road on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|4 Naval Submarine League Corporate Member...
3|5 Maryland Outreach - Small Business...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense leaders make case for 2021 authorization request

Today in History

1770: Boston Massacre sees first deaths of American Revolutionary War