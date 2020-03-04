Listen Live Sports

Martin scores 18 to lift Rice past Southern Miss 72-57

March 4, 2020 10:53 pm
 
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Robert Martin posted 18 points as Rice got past Southern Miss 72-57 on Wednesday night.

Drew Peterson had 16 points and eight rebounds for Rice (15-15, 7-10 Conference USA). Trey Murphy III added 12 points.

LaDavius Draine had 22 points and 14 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (9-21, 5-12). Tyler Stevenson added 12 points. Leonard Harper-Baker had 11 rebounds.

The Owls leveled the season series against the Golden Eagles with the win. Southern Miss defeated Rice 81-68 on Jan. 18. Rice finishes out the regular season against UTEP at home on Saturday. Southern Miss finishes out the regular season against Middle Tennessee on the road on Saturday.

