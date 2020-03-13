Listen Live Sports

Mavs guard Brunson has shoulder surgery with season on hold

March 13, 2020 5:23 pm
 
DALLAS (AP) — With the NBA season on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson went ahead with surgery for a right shoulder injury that had sidelined him for three weeks.

The team said Friday that Brunson underwent the procedure on his labrum in Dallas. There is no timetable for his return.

Brunson was injured in the first quarter of a 111-107 loss at Atlanta on Feb. 22, when he was knocked to the floor on a drive to the basket.

While Brunson was hoping to return, the decision to have surgery makes it less likely if NBA games resume next month. Commissioner Adam Silver said he believes the suspension of the season announced Wednesday will last at least 30 days.

A two-time NCAA champion in his second season out of Villanova, Brunson is averaging 8.2 points and 3.3 assists. He has played in 57 games with 16 starts.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

