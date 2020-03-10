Listen Live Sports

Maximum Security moved from Jason Servis after indictments

March 10, 2020
 
1 min read
      

Owner Gary West is removing all of his horses from Jason Servis’ barn after the trainer was indicted on multiple counts of administering illegal substances and performance-enhancing drugs.

That includes 3-year-old champion Maximum Security, who crossed the finish line first at the 2019 Kentucky Derby before being disqualified for interference. Now 4, he has won four of his five high-profile races, including the Feb. 29 Saudi Cup, which at $10 million is the world’s richest horse race.

“This news is extremely disturbing and disappointing,” West said Tuesday in a statement. “Therefore we will be moving all our horses from Jason Servis as soon as arrangements can be made with other trainers.”

Maximum Security will be transferred to two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer Bob Baffert. West already has one 3-year-old Triple Crown candidate with Baffert, High Velocity, along with 4-year-old Game Winner.

West and his wife, Mary, have sent horses to Servis for the past five years. Servis was among 27 trainers, veterinarians and others charged Monday in a widespread drug scheme.

In the indictment, Servis is accused of giving Maximum Security a performance-enhancing drug called SGF-1000, recommending it to another trainer and conspiring with a veterinarian to make it look like a false positive for another substance.

