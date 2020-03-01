Listen Live Sports

McCants lifts New Mexico St. over CS Bakersfield 62-46

March 1, 2020 12:53 am
 
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Johnny McCants registered 14 points as New Mexico State stretched its win streak to 18 games, defeating Cal State Bakersfield 62-46 on Saturday night.

Terrell Brown had 12 points for New Mexico State (24-6, 15-0 Western Athletic Conference). Evan Gilyard II added six rebounds and six assists.

Jabari Rice, who led the Aggies in scoring heading into the matchup with 14 points per game, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 8).

Taze Moore had 18 points for the Roadrunners (12-18, 6-9). Justin Edler-Davis added 10 points and eight rebounds.

De’Monte Buckingham, who was second on the Roadrunners in scoring coming into the contest with 9 points per game, shot only 17 percent in the game (1 of 6).

The Aggies improve to 2-0 against the Roadrunners on the season. New Mexico State defeated Cal State Bakersfield 61-57 on Jan. 30. New Mexico State finishes out the regular season against California Baptist at home on Thursday. Cal State Bakersfield finishes out the regular season against Grand Canyon on the road next Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

