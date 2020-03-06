Listen Live Sports

Memphis faces tough test vs No. 21 Houston

March 6, 2020 12:30 pm
 
Memphis (21-9, 10-7) vs. No. 21 Houston (22-8, 12-5)

Fertitta Center, Houston; Sunday, 11 a.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Houston presents a tough challenge for Memphis. Memphis has won two of its four games against ranked teams this season. Houston lost 77-71 at UConn in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: Houston’s Nate Hinton, Caleb Mills and DeJon Jarreau have collectively accounted for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 53 percent of all Cougars points over the last five games.NIFTY NATE: Hinton has connected on 38.8 percent of the 116 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 11 over his last three games. He’s also made 75.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: Memphis’s Tyler Harris has attempted 160 3-pointers and connected on 36.9 percent of them, and is 8 for 19 over the last three games.

STREAK SCORING: Houston has won its last nine home games, scoring an average of 72.4 points while giving up 54.8.

TENACIOUS TIGERS: Memphis has held opposing teams to 36.1 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

