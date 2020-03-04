Wichita State (22-7, 10-6) vs. Memphis (20-9, 9-7)

FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis seeks revenge on Wichita State after dropping the first matchup in Wichita. The teams last played each other on Jan. 9, when the Shockers created 18 Memphis turnovers and turned the ball over just 10 times en route to a 76-67 victory.

STEPPING UP: Precious Achiuwa has averaged a double-double (15.5 points and 10.4 rebounds) to lead the charge for the Tigers. Alex Lomax is also a primary facilitator, putting up 6.8 points and 4.2 assists per game. The Shockers have been led by Erik Stevenson, who is averaging 11.2 points and 4.7 rebounds.EXCELLENT ERIK: Stevenson has connected on 30.9 percent of the 162 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 26 over the last five games. He’s also converted 77.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

FLOOR SPACING: Wichita State’s Trey Wade has attempted 63 3-pointers and connected on 33.3 percent of them, and is 6 for 10 over his past three games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Tigers have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Shockers. Memphis has an assist on 39 of 60 field goals (65 percent) over its previous three matchups while Wichita State has assists on 46 of 72 field goals (63.9 percent) during its past three games.

TENACIOUS TIGERS: Memphis has held opposing teams to 36.2 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

