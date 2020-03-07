Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Merrill, Utah St. hold off Wyoming in MWC tourney semifinals

March 7, 2020 1:52 am
 
< a min read
      

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Sam Merrill had 27 points and seven assists, Neemias Queta scored 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting, and No. 2 seed Utah State never trailed in its 89-82 win over Wyoming on Friday night in the Mountain West Conference tournament semifinals.

Utah State plays top-seeded and fifth-ranked San Diego State — which swept the regular-season series between the teams — on Saturday for an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament.

Utah State led by as many as nine point in the first half and Brock Miller hit a 3-pointer to open the second and give the Aggies a 41-31 lead. No. 11 seed Wyoming answered with an 11-4 run to trim its deficit to three with 14 minutes remaining and Kwane Marble III scored five straight points to make it 66-all about nine minutes later. Merrill scored seven consecutive points during a 13-0 run capped by two free throws by Queta with 1:28 to go and Utah State held on from there.

Kenny Foster had 18 points and Hunter Maldonado added 14 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Wyoming.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Oracle and Intel: SEC, National Science Foundation and USPTO share their journeys to delivering the mission in the cloud in this free webinar.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 23rd AIAA International Space Planes...
3|11 COMET Industry Day
3|11 2020 ACCS-VA Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USCG recruits practice firefighting skills during practical exam

Today in History

1779: Congress establishes the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers