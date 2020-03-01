Mets 3, Nationals 1

Nationals Mets ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 1 6 1 Totals 28 3 7 3 T.Trner ss 3 0 0 0 J.McNil 3b 2 1 2 0 Sanchez pr 1 0 1 0 W.Tffey pr 0 0 0 0 Zmmrman dh 2 0 1 0 B.Nimmo cf 2 1 0 0 Cstillo ph 1 0 0 1 Bra.Lee cf 1 0 0 0 S.Cstro 2b 3 0 0 0 Ro.Cano dh 2 0 1 2 Wi.Difo 3b 1 0 0 0 T.Tebow ph 2 0 1 0 Y.Gomes c 2 0 0 0 P.Alnso 1b 3 0 1 0 Hrnndez lf 1 0 0 0 Vasquez 1b 0 0 0 0 Stvnson rf 2 0 1 0 Cnforto rf 2 1 1 1 Bnfacio cf 2 0 1 0 Q.Brdey rf 1 0 0 0 M.Tylor cf 2 0 0 0 W.Ramos c 3 0 0 0 Ja.Noll 1b 1 0 1 0 Sanchez c 1 0 0 0 Kieboom 3b 3 0 0 0 Gllorme 2b 3 0 0 0 J.Wlson 2b 0 0 0 0 J.Prker lf 3 0 0 0 B.Snydr 1b 2 0 0 0 Gimenez ss 3 0 1 0 Ra.Read c 1 1 0 0 J.Shuck lf 2 0 1 0 Wllmson rf 1 0 0 0

Washington 000 000 010 — 1 New York 200 001 00x — 3

DP_Washington 6, New York 0. LOB_Washington 8, New York 6. 2B_Zimmerman (1), Cano (1). HR_Conforto (1). CS_Stevenson (1), Gimenez (1). SF_Castillo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Nationals Sanchez L, 0-1 3 4 2 2 2 3 Doolittle 1 1 0 0 0 2 Elias 1 1 0 0 1 0 Hernandez 1 1 1 1 0 2 Crowe 2 0 0 0 2 1

Mets deGrom W, 1-0 3 1 0 0 0 2 Diaz H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 Wilson H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 Shreve H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 2 Bashlor H, 2 1 2 0 0 0 0 Nogosek H, 2 2-3 1 1 1 3 0 Whalen H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 2 1 Zanghi S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Crowe.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook First, Larry Vanover Second, Andy Fletcher Third, David Rackle.

T_2:47. A_5,221

