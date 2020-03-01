Mets 3, Nationals 1

|Nationals
|
|
|
|
|
|Mets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|1
|6
|1
|
|Totals
|28
|3
|7
|3
|
|T.Trner ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.McNil 3b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|
|Sanchez pr
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|W.Tffey pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zmmrman dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|B.Nimmo cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Cstillo ph
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Bra.Lee cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Cstro 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ro.Cano dh
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|Wi.Difo 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Tebow ph
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Y.Gomes c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.Alnso 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hrnndez lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vasquez 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stvnson rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cnforto rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Bnfacio cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Q.Brdey rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Tylor cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Ramos c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ja.Noll 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Sanchez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kieboom 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gllorme 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Wlson 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Prker lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Snydr 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gimenez ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ra.Read c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Shuck lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wllmson rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
|New York
|200
|001
|00x
|—
|3
DP_Washington 6, New York 0. LOB_Washington 8, New York 6. 2B_Zimmerman (1), Cano (1). HR_Conforto (1). CS_Stevenson (1), Gimenez (1). SF_Castillo (1).
|Nationals
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sanchez L, 0-1
|3
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Doolittle
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Elias
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hernandez
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Crowe
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Mets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|deGrom W, 1-0
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Diaz H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wilson H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Shreve H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bashlor H, 2
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nogosek H, 2
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Whalen H, 2
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Zanghi S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Crowe.
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook First, Larry Vanover Second, Andy Fletcher Third, David Rackle.
T_2:47. A_5,221
