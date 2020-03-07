Listen Live Sports

Miami 69, Syracuse 65, OT

March 7, 2020 6:28 pm
 
SYRACUSE (17-14)

Dolezaj 7-12 3-4 17, Hughes 3-9 1-2 8, Sidibe 1-3 0-0 2, Boeheim 4-15 2-2 12, Girard 5-17 1-2 13, Guerrier 3-8 2-5 8, Edwards 1-1 3-4 5, Washington 0-0 0-0 0, Goodine 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-65 12-19 65.

MIAMI (15-15)

Stone 1-4 2-2 4, Miller 2-4 0-0 4, McGusty 4-10 2-2 13, Vasiljevic 5-13 2-2 17, Wong 6-13 4-4 18, Waardenburg 2-8 2-3 6, Beverly 2-9 1-2 5, Walker 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 23-63 13-15 69.

Halftime_Miami 26-24. 3-Point Goals_Syracuse 5-25 (Boeheim 2-10, Girard 2-10, Hughes 1-4, Dolezaj 0-1), Miami 10-31 (Vasiljevic 5-13, McGusty 3-6, Wong 2-6, Waardenburg 0-1, Beverly 0-5). Fouled Out_Sidibe. Rebounds_Syracuse 34 (Sidibe 10), Miami 39 (Wong, Waardenburg 9). Assists_Syracuse 10 (Girard 4), Miami 18 (Stone 6). Total Fouls_Syracuse 16, Miami 15. A_6,025 (8,000).

