Miami 73, Pittsburgh 54

March 1, 2020 7:08 pm
 
PITTSBURGH (4-25)

Igbokwe 0-3 0-0 0, Brown 6-12 2-2 14, Green 1-11 1-2 4, Harris 7-15 6-9 22, Hayford 1-8 2-2 5, Judkins 1-3 0-0 2, Lamark 1-1 1-2 4, Knight 0-1 0-0 0, Prapa 1-3 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-57 12-17 54

MIAMI (15-14)

Harden 1-3 0-1 2, Mompremier 5-15 3-3 13, Banks 1-4 0-0 2, Gray 5-12 5-6 19, Mason 1-3 2-2 5, Huston 0-1 0-2 0, Jackson 3-6 5-6 11, Roby 0-1 0-0 0, Chang 0-4 0-0 0, Johnson Sidi Baba 0-1 0-0 0, Marshall 8-12 0-0 21, Salgues 0-6 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-68 15-20 73

Pittsburgh 8 13 15 18 54
Miami 18 19 25 11 73

3-Point Goals_Pittsburgh 6-19 (Green 1-8, Harris 2-4, Hayford 1-4, Lamark 1-1, Prapa 1-2), Miami 10-27 (Harden 0-2, Mompremier 0-1, Banks 0-1, Gray 4-7, Mason 1-1, Johnson Sidi Baba 0-1, Marshall 5-9, Salgues 0-5). Assists_Pittsburgh 9 (Igbokwe 2), Miami 15 (Banks 5). Fouled Out_Pittsburgh Igbokwe. Rebounds_Pittsburgh 39 (Brown 3-5), Miami 49 (Team 5-7). Total Fouls_Pittsburgh 18, Miami 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,214.

