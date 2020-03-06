Michigan 67, No. 11 Northwestern 59

MICHIGAN (21-10)

Brown 6-9 5-6 19, Hillmon 8-12 4-5 20, Dilk 2-9 2-5 7, Johnson 2-8 1-2 6, Nolan 5-6 0-0 13, Varejao 0-5 2-2 2, Rauch 0-1 0-0 0, Sidor 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-50 14-20 67

NORTHWESTERN (26-4)

Scheid 2-6 0-0 5, Wolf 1-6 1-2 3, Burton 6-12 2-2 15, Pulliam 3-12 3-6 9, Wood 1-4 1-4 3, Shaw 3-3 0-1 6, Galernik 2-2 0-0 4, Hamilton 5-11 3-4 14, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-56 10-19 59

Michigan 12 19 18 18 — 67 Northwestern 13 19 12 15 — 59

3-Point Goals_Michigan 7-13 (Brown 2-3, Dilk 1-2, Johnson 1-3, Nolan 3-4, Rauch 0-1), Northwestern 3-14 (Scheid 1-5, Burton 1-4, Pulliam 0-1, Hamilton 1-4). Assists_Michigan 20 (Johnson 7), Northwestern 15 (Burton 7). Fouled Out_Northwestern Pulliam. Rebounds_Michigan 38 (Johnson 2-9), Northwestern 30 (Wolf 5-7). Total Fouls_Michigan 19, Northwestern 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

