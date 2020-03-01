Michigan St. 99, Penn St. 80

PENN ST. (7-22)

Smith 1-3 4-8 6, Frazier 10-22 4-4 25, Hagans 2-4 2-3 7, Marisa 3-8 0-0 8, McDaniel 9-18 7-8 27, Camden 1-3 0-0 3, Ebo 2-4 0-0 4, Wallace 0-0 0-0 0, Bembry 0-3 0-0 0, James 0-0 0-0 0, Semion 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-67 17-23 80

MICHIGAN ST. (16-13)

Gaines 0-1 0-0 0, Hollie 3-6 0-1 6, Clouden 6-12 6-8 20, Colley 0-0 0-0 0, McCutcheon 5-8 1-2 15, Belles 7-11 2-2 16, Parks 4-9 5-8 13, Dodd 2-2 0-0 4, Ayrault 3-6 0-0 7, Hendrickson 1-3 1-1 3, Jacqmain 0-1 0-0 0, Joiner 1-8 3-4 6, Ozment 2-4 0-0 5, Winston 1-2 2-3 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 35-73 20-29 99

Penn St. 9 18 25 28 — 80 Michigan St. 20 21 33 25 — 99

3-Point Goals_Penn St. 7-22 (Frazier 1-3, Hagans 1-3, Marisa 2-5, McDaniel 2-4, Camden 1-3, Bembry 0-2, Semion 0-2), Michigan St. 9-30 (Gaines 0-1, Hollie 0-2, Clouden 2-6, McCutcheon 4-7, Ayrault 1-4, Hendrickson 0-2, Jacqmain 0-1, Joiner 1-4, Ozment 1-3). Assists_Penn St. 11 (McDaniel 4), Michigan St. 28 (McCutcheon 9). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Penn St. 40 (Smith 6-8), Michigan St. 45 (Parks 5-7). Total Fouls_Penn St. 25, Michigan St. 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_10,584.

