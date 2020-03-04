Midfielder Victor Wanyama signs with MLS’s Montreal Impact

MONTREAL (AP) — Midfielder Victor Wanyama has been signed by Major League Soccer’s Montreal Impact as a designated player whose salary counts only partially against the team’s cap.

The 28-year-old from Kenya left England’s Tottenham on a free transfer. He joins a team that hired Thierry Henry as coach during the offseason.

“When I spoke with Thierry Henry and he told me he wanted me to join him in Montreal, I didn’t have to think twice,” Wanyama said in a statement Tuesday. “He has always been a player that I’ve admired, and I am really happy to get the opportunity to work with him.”

Wanyama scored seven goals in 97 appearances with Spurs, including six in 69 Premier League matches. he also has played for Belgium’s Beerschot, Glasgow Celtic, and Southampton.

