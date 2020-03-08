Listen Live Sports

Minlend scores 21 to lead San Francisco over Pacific 72-54

March 8, 2020 1:07 am
 
< a min read
      

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Charles Minlend had 21 points as San Francisco defeated Pacific 72-54 in the West Coast Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Saturday night.

The Dons will face top seed and second-ranked Gonzaga in the semifinals on Monday.

Jimbo Lull had 16 points for San Francisco (22-11). Jamaree Bouyea added 11 points. Khalil Shabazz had six rebounds.

Pacific totaled 19 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Jahlil Tripp had 29 points and 14 rebounds for the Tigers (23-10). Gary Chivichyan added 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

