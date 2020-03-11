Minnesota 74, Northwestern 57

NORTHWESTERN (8-23)

Beran 1-5 0-0 3, Kopp 2-8 4-4 8, Young 4-7 1-2 9, Buie 3-8 0-0 7, Spencer 4-10 0-0 8, Nance 6-10 0-0 15, Turner 2-3 0-0 4, Greer 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 1-3 1-2 3. Totals 23-55 6-8 57.

MINNESOTA (15-16)

Demir 3-9 0-0 7, Oturu 6-10 10-12 24, Carr 5-13 0-0 14, Kalscheur 3-13 0-0 7, Willis 5-9 0-0 12, Ihnen 2-4 0-0 5, Williams 1-4 0-0 3, Omersa 1-3 0-0 2, Hurt 0-0 0-0 0, Freeman 0-0 0-0 0, Greenlee 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-65 10-12 74.

Halftime_Northwestern 31-29. 3-Point Goals_Northwestern 5-18 (Nance 3-5, Beran 1-3, Buie 1-4, Spencer 0-1, Turner 0-1, Kopp 0-4), Minnesota 12-24 (Carr 4-6, Oturu 2-2, Willis 2-3, Demir 1-1, Ihnen 1-2, Williams 1-2, Kalscheur 1-8). Rebounds_Northwestern 27 (Young, Spencer 8), Minnesota 39 (Demir, Oturu 8). Assists_Northwestern 11 (Spencer, Nance 3), Minnesota 14 (Carr 5). Total Fouls_Northwestern 11, Minnesota 9.

