Minnesota 85, Penn St. 65

PENN ST. (7-23)

Smith 2-5 0-0 4, Frazier 6-18 2-3 15, Hagans 2-8 0-0 5, Marisa 2-5 0-0 5, McDaniel 6-16 9-13 22, Camden 4-5 0-0 12, Ebo 0-1 0-0 0, Wallace 0-0 0-0 0, Bembry 1-3 0-0 2, James 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-61 11-16 65

MINNESOTA (16-14)

Taiye Bello 7-12 2-4 16, Brunson 7-12 2-3 20, Hubbard 6-8 0-0 16, Powell 6-16 3-4 16, Scalia 1-6 2-2 5, Kehinde Bello 0-0 1-2 1, Ross 0-0 0-0 0, Tomancova 0-0 0-0 0, Sconiers 0-1 0-0 0, Adashchyk 5-11 0-0 11, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 32-66 10-15 85

Penn St. 19 23 13 10 — 65 Minnesota 22 15 30 18 — 85

3-Point Goals_Penn St. 8-16 (Frazier 1-4, Hagans 1-2, Marisa 1-2, McDaniel 1-3, Camden 4-5), Minnesota 11-23 (Brunson 4-7, Hubbard 4-6, Powell 1-4, Scalia 1-4, Adashchyk 1-2). Assists_Penn St. 10 (McDaniel 3), Minnesota 20 (Brunson 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Penn St. 41 (Team 4-5), Minnesota 37 (Bello 5-13). Total Fouls_Penn St. 16, Minnesota 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,793.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.