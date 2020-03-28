Listen Live Sports

Minnesota Vikings re-sign veteran guard Dakota Dozier

March 28, 2020 2:19 pm
 
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have signed veteran guard Dakota Dozier.

The team announced the re-signing of the Furman product, who played in 16 games last season with a career-high four starts. He originally joined Minnesota as a free agent last April 4.

Dozier was drafted by the New York Jets in the fourth round (137th overall) of the 2014 NFL draft. He has appeared in 54 career games with 11 starts.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

