Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Minnesota’s Carr says he’ll enter NBA draft, not hire agent

March 30, 2020 11:34 pm
 
< a min read
      

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota’s Marcus Carr will declare his early entry for the NBA draft, the sophomore point guard said on Monday night in a post on his Instagram account.

Carr said he intends to keep his name in the draft, but he said he will not sign with an agent in order to maintain his college eligibility. Carr’s teammate, sophomore center, Daniel Oturu, announced last week he was entering the draft.

“I am looking forward to receiving valuable information, going through whatever process this unique draft year does include, and ultimately making the best decision for myself and my family,” Carr said.

Carr has played just one season for the Gophers, after having to sit out in 2018-19 following his transfer from Pittsburgh. Oturu and Carr combined to account for half of the team’s scoring in 2019-20. Carr averaged 15.4 points, 6.7 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 36.8 minutes for the Gophers.

Advertisement

___

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|29 World Health Care Congress (WHCC20)
3|30 Digital Transformation Summit
3|31 31st Annual NDIA SO/LIC Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USNS Mercy has started receiving patients

Today in History

1981: President Reagan shot in DC