Mississippi State forward Reggie Perry enters NBA draft

March 30, 2020 2:23 pm
 
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State forward Reggie Perry has entered the NBA draft.

Perry announced his decision Sunday on social media and was congratulated by the school in a tweet. He said “we are navigating charted waters” with coronavirus in the tweet but added “this too shall pass.” Perry also said after talking with family and MSU coach Ben Howland that it was time to continue on the next level of basketball as a professional.

The 6-foot-10, 250-pound sophomore was selected as The Associated Press Co-Southeastern Conference player of the year after ranking in the top 10 of several conference categories.

Perry led the SEC in rebounds last season with 10.1 per game, ranked sixth in scoring at 17.4 points and ninth in blocks with 1.2. He also shot 50% to rank fourth in the SEC while leading the Bulldogs (20-11, 11-7) to a fourth-place finish.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

The Associated Press

