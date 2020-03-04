Listen Live Sports

Missouri 64, Mississippi 53

March 4, 2020 4:34 pm
 
MISSISSIPPI (7-23)

Kitchens 3-6 0-0 6, Alexander 1-4 0-0 2, Lewis 3-8 2-3 11, Reid 5-16 4-4 15, Smith 4-15 4-4 13, Banks 2-8 0-0 4, Berry 0-1 0-0 0, Parker 0-0 0-0 0, Rankin 1-3 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-61 10-11 53

MISSOURI (9-21)

Schuchts 2-4 2-3 6, Blackwell 6-11 3-4 16, Chavis 3-7 2-2 11, Roundtree 2-3 1-2 5, Smith 3-6 0-0 7, Frank 2-6 0-0 6, Brown 1-1 0-0 2, Green 1-2 1-4 3, Troup 3-6 0-0 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-46 9-15 64

Mississippi 11 13 13 16 53
Missouri 17 17 25 5 64

3-Point Goals_Mississippi 5-18 (Alexander 0-3, Lewis 3-7, Reid 1-4, Smith 1-3, Berry 0-1), Missouri 9-20 (Schuchts 0-1, Blackwell 1-1, Chavis 3-7, Roundtree 0-1, Smith 1-3, Frank 2-3, Green 0-1, Troup 2-3). Assists_Mississippi 15 (Reid 7), Missouri 17 (Roundtree 4). Fouled Out_Mississippi Banks. Rebounds_Mississippi 27 (Team 4-4), Missouri 35 (Blackwell 1-6). Total Fouls_Mississippi 17, Missouri 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_5,589.

