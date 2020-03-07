Missouri 69, Alabama 50

ALABAMA (16-15)

G.Smith 4-8 2-4 10, Jones 0-0 3-4 3, Lewis 6-14 5-6 18, Petty 0-5 1-2 1, Shackelford 4-10 2-4 13, Reese 0-3 1-2 1, Bolden 0-5 2-2 2, Davis 0-1 2-2 2, Forbes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-46 18-26 50.

MISSOURI (15-16)

Brown 1-3 0-0 2, Nikko 1-1 1-2 3, Pickett 3-7 1-1 7, D.Smith 4-11 9-10 17, Watson 0-1 0-0 0, Pinson 1-9 7-10 9, Mi.Smith 4-4 0-0 10, Tilmon 3-5 2-2 8, Ma.Smith 5-12 0-0 13, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 20-25 69.

Halftime_Missouri 21-20. 3-Point Goals_Alabama 4-25 (Shackelford 3-8, Lewis 1-4, G.Smith 0-2, Reese 0-3, Bolden 0-4, Petty 0-4), Missouri 5-19 (Ma.Smith 3-7, Mi.Smith 2-2, Brown 0-1, Watson 0-1, Pickett 0-2, Pinson 0-3, D.Smith 0-3). Rebounds_Alabama 25 (Petty, Shackelford, Reese 5), Missouri 38 (Tilmon 9). Assists_Alabama 7 (Lewis 4), Missouri 12 (D.Smith 8). Total Fouls_Alabama 21, Missouri 21. A_10,047 (15,061).

