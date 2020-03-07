Listen Live Sports

Missouri St. caps night of upsets, ousts Indiana St. 78-51

March 7, 2020 12:40 am
 
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Isiaih Mosley scored on a putback as Missouri State grabbed the lead midway through the opening period and hit the gas, eliminating No. 3 seed Indiana State from the Missouri Valley Conference quarterfinals 78-51 Friday night.

The top three seeds in the MVC tournament — Northern Iowa, Loyola Chicago and the Sycamores were bounced in the quarterfinals. Missouri State (16-16), the No. 6 seed, faces seventh-seeded Valparaiso (18-15), which ousted second-seeded Loyola Chicago in overtime.

Gaige Prim scored 17 points to lead five Bears into double-figure scoring and pulled down eight rebounds. Tulio Da Silva and Lamont West each scored 14, Da Silva with nine rebounds. Keandre Cook scored 13 and Mosley 10.

The Bears shot 50% for the game (31-for-62) and scored 21 points off 16 Indiana State turnovers.

Indiana State (18-12) was held to 34% shooting and was led by 14 points apiece from Jordan Barnes and Jake LaRavia. LaRavia added eight rebounds, Barnes was 1-for-7 shooting from distance.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

The Associated Press

