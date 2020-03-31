Listen Live Sports

Missouri’s Pinson, Smith and Tilmon declare for NBA draft

March 31, 2020 4:57 pm
 
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri sophomore Xavier Pinson and juniors Mitchell Smith and Jeremiah Tilmon announced Tuesday that they would enter the NBA draft, though none of them intends to hire an agent and all could return to school next season.

Tigers coach Cuonzo Martin said in a statement that he supports their decision to receive information from the NBA’s advisory committee. The deadline to withdraw from the draft is June 3.

Pinson could have the most upside, averaging 11.1 points and shooting 40% from the field last season. Smith set career highs in scoring while leading the Tigers in rebounding. Tilmon averaged 8.2 points while appearing in 17 games.

The Tigers finished 15-16, their second straight losing season with Martin in charge.

