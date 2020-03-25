Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

MLB airing 30 classic games digitally on PPD opening day

March 25, 2020 1:50 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball will air 30 games across its digital platforms Thursday, giving fans plenty of hardball to choose from on an opening day postponed by the coronavirus pandemic.

With its season delayed until at least mid-May, MLB will air one memorable game for each franchise on its YouTube, Twitter and Facebook pages.

The list includes Dave Roberts’ series-shifting stolen base for the Boston Red Sox in Game 4 of the 2003 AL Championship Series, the Chicago Cubs ending their championship drought in Game 7 of the 2016 World Series, and perfect games by Félix Hernández and Mark Buehrle.

MLB Network plans to broadcast classic opening day games throughout the day, including Derek Jeter’s debut in 1996, and SiriusXM also plans to carry memorable season openers. ESPN2 is airing a Home Run Derby marathon starting with Pete Alonso’s impressive show from last summer.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Oracle and Intel: Federal cloud practitioners share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Health News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|24 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|24 Advanced Proposal Management Training
3|25 FedHealth Conference 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard crew releases 30 sea turtles back in the ocean

Today in History

1957: US Customs seizes 'Howl' on grounds of obscenity