MLB Calendar

Associated Press March 26 — Opening day, active rosters reduced to 26 players. April 18-19 — San Diego vs. Arizona at Mexico City. April 28-30 — New York Mets vs. Miami at San Juan, Puerto Rico. June 3-4 — Owners meeting, New York. June 10-12 — Amateur draft, Omaha, Neb. June 15 — International amateur signing period closes. July 2 — International amateur signing period opens. July 10 — Deadline for drafted players to sign, except for players who have exhausted college eligibility. July 14 — All-Star Game at Los Angeles. July 26 — Hall of Fame induction, Cooperstown, N.Y. July 31 — Last day during the season to trade a player. Aug. 13 — New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox at Dyersville, Iowa. Aug. 23 — Boston vs. Baltimore at Williamsport, Pa. Aug. 31 — Last day to be contracted to an organization and be eligible for postseason roster. Sept. 1 — Active rosters expand to 28 players. Sept. 29-30 — Wild-card games. Oct. 20 — World Series starts. October TBA — Trading resumes, day after World Series. November TBA — Deadline for teams to make qualifying offers to their eligible former players who became free agents, fifth day after World Series. November TBA — Deadline for free agents to accept qualifying offers, 15th day after World Series. Dec. 2 — Last day for teams to offer 2021 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters. Dec. 6 — Hall of Fame Golden Days Era committee vote announced, Dallas. Dec. 7-10 — Winter meetings, Dallas. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

