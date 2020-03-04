All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New York
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|2
|Montreal
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|Atlanta
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|Columbus
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Toronto FC
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Orlando City
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Cincinnati
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Chicago
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|New England
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|D.C. United
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|New York City FC
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Inter Miami CF
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Philadelphia
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Sporting Kansas City
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|1
|Minnesota United
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|1
|FC Dallas
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|Colorado
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|Seattle
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|Los Angeles FC
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|San Jose
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|LA Galaxy
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Houston
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Real Salt Lake
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Nashville SC
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Portland
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Vancouver
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
y-clinched conference
x-clinched playoff
Saturday, February 29
Colorado 2, D.C. United 1
Montreal 2, New England 1
LA Galaxy 1, Houston 1, tie
Toronto FC 2, San Jose 2, tie
Real Salt Lake 0, Orlando City 0, tie
FC Dallas 2, Philadelphia 0
Atlanta 2, Nashville 1
Sporting Kansas City 3, Vancouver 1
Sunday, March 1
Columbus 1, New York City FC 0
New York 3, Cincinnati 2
Seattle 2, Chicago 1
Los Angeles FC 1, Miami 0
Minnesota 3, Portland 1
Saturday, March 7
Chicago at New England, 1:30 p.m.
New York at Real Salt Lake, 2 p.m.
Montreal at FC Dallas, 3 p.m.
Miami at D.C. United, 3:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Toronto FC, 5 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.
Columbus at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Sunday, March 8
Nashville at Portland, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 14
FC Dallas at New York City FC, 12:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Miami, 2:30 p.m.
Nashville at Toronto FC, 4 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Columbus, 5 p.m.
D.C. United at Cincinnati, 5:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 15
Portland at New England, 1:30 p.m.
New York at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
