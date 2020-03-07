All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Atlanta 2 0 0 6 4 2 Montreal 1 0 1 4 4 3 New York 1 0 1 4 4 3 Toronto FC 1 0 1 4 3 2 Columbus 1 0 1 4 2 1 D.C. United 1 1 0 3 3 3 Chicago 0 1 1 1 2 3 New England 0 1 1 1 2 3 Orlando City 0 1 1 1 1 2 Cincinnati 0 2 0 0 3 5 Inter Miami CF 0 2 0 0 1 3 New York City FC 0 2 0 0 0 2 Philadelphia 0 1 0 0 0 2

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Sporting Kansas City 2 0 0 6 7 1 Minnesota United 2 0 0 6 8 3 Colorado 2 0 0 6 4 2 FC Dallas 1 0 1 4 4 2 Seattle 1 0 1 4 3 2 Los Angeles FC 1 0 0 3 1 0 Vancouver 1 1 0 3 2 3 Real Salt Lake 0 0 2 2 1 1 LA Galaxy 0 1 1 1 1 2 San Jose 0 1 1 1 4 7 Houston 0 1 1 1 1 5 Nashville SC 0 1 0 0 1 2 Portland 0 1 0 0 1 3

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, February 29

Colorado 2, D.C. United 1

Montreal 2, New England 1

LA Galaxy 1, Houston 1, tie

Toronto FC 2, San Jose 2, tie

Real Salt Lake 0, Orlando City 0, tie

FC Dallas 2, Philadelphia 0

Atlanta 2, Nashville 1

Sporting Kansas City 3, Vancouver 1

Sunday, March 1

Columbus 1, New York City FC 0

New York 3, Cincinnati 2

Seattle 2, Chicago 1

Los Angeles FC 1, Miami 0

Minnesota 3, Portland 1

Saturday, March 7

Chicago 1, New England 1, tie

New York 1, Real Salt Lake 1, tie

Montreal 2, FC Dallas 2, tie

D.C. United 2, Miami 1

Toronto FC 1, New York City FC 0

Atlanta 2, Cincinnati 1

Minnesota 5, San Jose 2

Sporting Kansas City 4, Houston 0

Colorado 2, Orlando City 1

Vancouver 1, LA Galaxy 0

Columbus 1, Seattle 1, tie

Sunday, March 8

Nashville at Portland, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 14

FC Dallas at New York City FC, 12:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Miami, 2:30 p.m.

Nashville at Toronto FC, 4 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Columbus, 5 p.m.

D.C. United at Cincinnati, 5:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 15

Portland at New England, 1:30 p.m.

New York at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

