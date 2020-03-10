Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

MLS Glance

March 10, 2020 10:05 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta 2 0 0 6 4 2
New York 1 0 1 4 4 3
Montreal 1 0 1 4 4 3
Toronto FC 1 0 1 4 3 2
Columbus 1 0 1 4 2 1
D.C. United 1 1 0 3 3 3
Chicago 0 1 1 1 2 3
New England 0 1 1 1 2 3
Orlando City 0 1 1 1 1 2
Philadelphia 0 1 1 1 3 5
Cincinnati 0 2 0 0 3 5
Inter Miami CF 0 2 0 0 1 3
New York City FC 0 2 0 0 0 2

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 2 0 0 6 7 1
Minnesota United 2 0 0 6 8 3
Colorado 2 0 0 6 4 2
FC Dallas 1 0 1 4 4 2
Los Angeles FC 1 0 1 4 4 3
Seattle 1 0 1 4 3 2
Portland 1 1 0 3 2 3
Vancouver 1 1 0 3 2 3
Real Salt Lake 0 0 2 2 1 1
LA Galaxy 0 1 1 1 1 2
San Jose 0 1 1 1 4 7
Houston 0 1 1 1 1 5
Nashville SC 0 2 0 0 1 3

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, March 7

Chicago 1, New England 1, tie

Advertisement

New York 1, Real Salt Lake 1, tie

        Insight by Oracle and Intel: SEC, National Science Foundation and USPTO share their journeys to delivering the mission in the cloud in this free webinar.

Montreal 2, FC Dallas 2, tie

D.C. United 2, Miami 1

Toronto FC 1, New York City FC 0

Atlanta 2, Cincinnati 1

Minnesota 5, San Jose 2

Sporting Kansas City 4, Houston 0

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

Colorado 2, Orlando City 1

Vancouver 1, LA Galaxy 0

Columbus 1, Seattle 1, tie

Sunday, March 8

Portland 1, Nashville 0

Philadelphia 3, Los Angeles FC 3, tie

Saturday, March 14

FC Dallas at New York City FC, 12:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Miami, 3 p.m.

Nashville at Toronto FC, 4 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Columbus, 5 p.m.

D.C. United at Cincinnati, 5:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 15

Portland at New England, 1:30 p.m.

New York at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 21

Vancouver at New York City FC, 12:30 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 2 p.m.

Toronto FC at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.

Montreal at Minnesota, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

New York at Miami, 8 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 9 p.m.

New England at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at San Jose, 10 p.m.

FC Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 22

D.C. United at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.

Orlando City at LA Galaxy, 6 p.m.

Portland at Los Angeles FC, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|16 CoSN Annual Conference
3|17 Closing the Deal: How to Win in...
3|17 Google Cloud Platform Fundamentals: Big...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military working dogs honored on K9 Veterans Day

Today in History

1942: Army launches K-9 Corps (War Dog Program)